Delphy (DPY) Market Capitalization Tops $1.05 Million

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Delphy coin can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $9,712.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Delphy has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00235817 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00089001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

