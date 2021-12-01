DEEPSPACE Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 1st. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $21.05 million and $450,588.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00065217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00072977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00094942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,607.99 or 0.08040083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,793.22 or 1.00838336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021825 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

