Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 32.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DECK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.25.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $180,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,833 shares of company stock valued at $8,607,928. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $405.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.18. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $252.85 and a 1-year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

