Datamine FLUX (FLUX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,484.00

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001468 BTC on exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $791,098.52 and approximately $17,484.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00066762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00072232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,701.09 or 0.08236434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00095544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,142.72 or 1.00115551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021948 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 944,021 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

