DAOventures Trading 10% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. DAOventures has a market cap of $1.30 million and $31,138.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006219 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011943 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004672 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

