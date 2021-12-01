Daniel K. Brewer Buys 1,000 Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Daniel K. Brewer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $23,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PWOD stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 67.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 73.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 23.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

