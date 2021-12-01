Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Sells $12,266,751.00 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,342,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,889. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

