Daimler (ETR:DAI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $77.40

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €77.40 ($87.95) and traded as high as €85.58 ($97.25). Daimler shares last traded at €83.16 ($94.50), with a volume of 6,383,596 shares changing hands.

DAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on Daimler in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on Daimler in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on Daimler in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) price objective on Daimler in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €96.93 ($110.15).

Get Daimler alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €83.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €77.46. The stock has a market cap of $88.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.40.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.