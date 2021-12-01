DAEX Reaches Market Cap of $3.11 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $3.11 million and $14,456.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00045078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.92 or 0.00245251 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00088860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.