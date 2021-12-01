D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Trading Up 0.9%

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 335 ($4.38) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.31). 35,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 64,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 327 ($4.27).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 356.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 359.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £132.85 million and a PE ratio of 48.53.

In other D4t4 Solutions news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £114,600 ($149,725.63).

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

