CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the October 31st total of 189,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

CyberOptics stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,355. The stock has a market cap of $327.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.69. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $180,060.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 172.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 38.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

