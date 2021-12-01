CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $96.57. The stock has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.