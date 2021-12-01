CVCoin (CVN) Hits One Day Volume of $196,121.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 44.2% against the US dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. CVCoin has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $196,121.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00064263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00071591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00095365 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,554.87 or 0.07962019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,161.72 or 0.99919937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021543 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

