Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.07. Customers Bancorp reported earnings of $1.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $9.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 765,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.62. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,035 shares of company stock worth $10,784,518. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 337,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 183,625 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

