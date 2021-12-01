Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 68.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 95,956 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 44.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 128,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 65.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a market cap of $429.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.99. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casa Systems Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

