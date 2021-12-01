Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $8.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $724.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOMA shares. UBS Group raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

