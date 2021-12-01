Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 139,759 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,759 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 545.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 75.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,466,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,908 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $38,215,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $28,465,000. Finally, Avory & Company LLC lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 120.8% in the second quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 1,619,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,329,000 after purchasing an additional 885,879 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 347,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $2,206,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $377,948.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,892,511 shares of company stock worth $10,776,690 in the last three months. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $32.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.06.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

