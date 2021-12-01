Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 12,296 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,296 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,589,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,273,000 after purchasing an additional 135,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 78,704 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999,229 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,333,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,254,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,020,000 after acquiring an additional 232,533 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP stock opened at $77.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.70. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $96.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average is $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.