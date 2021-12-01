Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 9,576 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of SandRidge Energy worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SD opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $389.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 38.61%.

SandRidge Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 10th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

