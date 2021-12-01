Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $134,000 in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 39.5% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 19.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 20.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

NYSE:IVR opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $935.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.