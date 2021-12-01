Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,296 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $77.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.70.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.