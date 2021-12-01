Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 45.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,648 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1,091.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,588.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.63. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASMB shares. William Blair lowered Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.