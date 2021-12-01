Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 9,576 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of SandRidge Energy worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SD opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $389.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.93.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 38.61%.

SandRidge Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 10th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.