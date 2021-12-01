CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CubeSmart in a research report issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CUBE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 60.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 123.64%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

