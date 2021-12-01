CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

CSG Systems International has increased its dividend payment by 19.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. CSG Systems International has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Shares of CSGS opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $47.79. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $54.83.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $246.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSGS shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

