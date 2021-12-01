Crypto Sports Market Cap Achieves $170,107.88 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $170,107.88 and approximately $930.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

