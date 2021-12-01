Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stake Raised by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $181.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.76. The company has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.58%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

