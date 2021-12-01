Critical Survey: Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) & Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Progyny’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $72.73 million 2.85 -$5.03 million N/A N/A Progyny $344.86 million 13.31 $46.46 million $0.90 56.41

Progyny has higher revenue and earnings than Quipt Home Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Progyny’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical -9.03% -0.93% -0.39% Progyny 18.96% 29.67% 19.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Progyny shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Progyny shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Quipt Home Medical and Progyny, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 8 0 3.00 Progyny 0 2 5 0 2.71

Quipt Home Medical presently has a consensus price target of $10.06, indicating a potential upside of 61.78%. Progyny has a consensus price target of $69.33, indicating a potential upside of 36.56%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than Progyny.

Summary

Progyny beats Quipt Home Medical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption reimbursement programs for employers. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

