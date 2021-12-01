Critical Review: TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) vs. Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TripAdvisor and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TripAdvisor -24.71% -23.31% -8.49% Bitfarms 5.84% 5.95% 4.95%

76.2% of TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of TripAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TripAdvisor and Bitfarms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TripAdvisor 2 4 6 0 2.33 Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00

TripAdvisor currently has a consensus target price of $45.43, suggesting a potential upside of 75.67%. Bitfarms has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.58%. Given TripAdvisor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TripAdvisor is more favorable than Bitfarms.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TripAdvisor and Bitfarms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TripAdvisor $604.00 million 5.92 -$289.00 million ($1.41) -18.34 Bitfarms $34.70 million N/A -$16.29 million ($0.01) -765.00

Bitfarms has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TripAdvisor. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TripAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

