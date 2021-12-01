Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRNX. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

NASDAQ CRNX traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 489,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.62. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $140,509.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,004 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

