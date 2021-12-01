Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.98.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 2,552.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 324,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 312,211 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,673,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 240,609 shares during the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 161,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $673.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

