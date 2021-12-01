Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,020 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $315.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.46.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $507,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 606,887 shares of company stock worth $187,298,337 over the last ninety days.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

