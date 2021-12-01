Credit Suisse AG Sells 10,770 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,770 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. The company has a market cap of $550.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.