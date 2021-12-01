Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAN opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10. Canaan Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 4.47.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $167.54 million for the quarter.

Canaan Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

