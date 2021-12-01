Credit Suisse AG Makes New $292,000 Investment in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after buying an additional 437,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after buying an additional 106,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after buying an additional 117,483 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 310,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

NGM stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.81.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

