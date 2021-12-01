Credit Suisse AG Has $272,000 Stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,679 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Gogo were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Gogo by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

GOGO opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

