COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the October 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

COVA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 46,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,892. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74. COVA Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $8,334,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,305,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,814,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $4,794,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in COVA Acquisition by 180.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 446,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 287,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

