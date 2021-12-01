Countryside Properties’ (CSP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Countryside Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 536.50 ($7.01).

Shares of LON CSP opened at GBX 412.40 ($5.39) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 482.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 505.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Countryside Properties has a one year low of GBX 392.80 ($5.13) and a one year high of GBX 579.50 ($7.57). The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -242.71.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

