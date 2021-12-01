Countryside Properties’ (CSP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CSP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 555.29 ($7.25).

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

LON CSP opened at GBX 413 ($5.40) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -242.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Countryside Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 392.80 ($5.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.57). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 482.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 505.05.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.