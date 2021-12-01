Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Sells 10,000 Shares

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

COTY stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Coty by 11.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Coty by 13.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Coty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

