Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 126.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

CRVS traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. 7,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,728. The company has a market cap of $164.31 million, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $6,757,731.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $15,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Natixis grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

