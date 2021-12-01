Cormark Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter.
Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$10.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.93. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.56 and a 52 week high of C$16.07.
In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,420.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
