Cormark Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective (down from C$12.20) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.59.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$10.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.93. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.56 and a 52 week high of C$16.07.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,420.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

