CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to announce sales of $166.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.61 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $154.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $650.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.20 million to $652.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $699.46 million, with estimates ranging from $691.60 million to $709.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CoreSite Realty.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.23.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $2,598,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COR opened at $171.05 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $173.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.35 and a 200 day moving average of $142.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.