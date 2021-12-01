Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.75. Approximately 1,853,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,222,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.

CMMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of C$741.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

