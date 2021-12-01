Cook Protocol (COOK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.51 Million

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. In the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and $657,508.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00064879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00072716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00095110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,651.50 or 0.08039479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,103.06 or 1.00423217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 603,932,865 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

