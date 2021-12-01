Contrasting Security Federal (SFDL) & Its Rivals

Security Federal (OTCMKTS: SFDL) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Security Federal to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Security Federal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Security Federal pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Security Federal and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A Security Federal Competitors 2153 8916 7194 506 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 8.39%. Given Security Federal’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Security Federal has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Security Federal has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Federal’s peers have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Security Federal and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal $48.52 million $7.05 million 7.37 Security Federal Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.14

Security Federal’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal. Security Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Security Federal and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal 27.69% 12.31% 1.17% Security Federal Competitors 28.73% 12.41% 1.26%

Summary

Security Federal peers beat Security Federal on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corp. is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate. Its products and services include personal savings and loans; online and mobile banking; investment services; home, auto, and business insurance; trust services; credit cards; business loans; and business credit cards. The company was founded in July 1987 and is headquartered in Aiken, SC.

