Contrasting Grocery Outlet (GO) & Its Competitors

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ: GO) is one of 48 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Grocery Outlet to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 2.58% 9.62% 3.63% Grocery Outlet Competitors 1.83% 21.77% 4.68%

Grocery Outlet has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grocery Outlet’s peers have a beta of 0.38, suggesting that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grocery Outlet and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $3.13 billion $106.71 million 36.20 Grocery Outlet Competitors $23.00 billion $447.07 million 8.48

Grocery Outlet’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grocery Outlet. Grocery Outlet is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Grocery Outlet and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 5 2 0 2.29 Grocery Outlet Competitors 1103 2613 2667 82 2.27

Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus price target of $30.71, indicating a potential upside of 6.06%. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 19.85%. Given Grocery Outlet’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grocery Outlet has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grocery Outlet peers beat Grocery Outlet on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

