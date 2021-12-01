Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.13

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $71.13 and traded as low as $70.14. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $70.29, with a volume of 22,843,085 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.13.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $559,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.