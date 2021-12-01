Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.62

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.62 and traded as high as $7.94. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 112,235 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $163.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.73.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

