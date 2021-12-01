Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CCSI stock opened at 62.64 on Tuesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1 year low of 34.81 and a 1 year high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

